End of season for WildSafeBC Selkirk-Purcell

At this point of the season, most bears have denned up until spring. (City of Mission photo)

Submitted by WildSafeBC

The bears are almost all denned up for the winter, as is the WildSafeBC Selkirk-Purcell program.

WildSafeBC’s goal is prevent conflict with wildlife through education, collaboration and community solutions. Your local co-ordinator, Karolina Skupien, has been working with the community to prevent negative outcomes for wildlife and for people by providing wildlife information and conflict-reduction strategies to residents, visitors, and the business community.

Education outreach has included attendance at community events such as Bears ‘n Brews Trivia at Wild North Brewing, wildlife awareness and safety presentations, bear spray workshops, and WildSafe Ranger presentations in schools. Through the WildSafe Ranger program, seven presentations reached 81 children in six separate classes, including three at the Yaqan Nukiy Elementary School. The material introduced students to the concept of human-wildlife conflict.

One of the most effective ways to reach and engage with residents was with display booths, such as at the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market and Kootenay-Columbia Discovery Centre, where 171 people stopped by to discuss wildlife. Almost 300 residents were also reached through door-to-door education.

View our year-end report, scheduled to be released in December on our website, to learn more about what we were able to accomplish this year.

While the bears may be soon in their dens, there are many other animals that do not hibernate and we encourage everyone to become more familiar with the wildlife that may be passing through our communities.

Please report sightings of bears, wolves or cougars in urban/residential areas, or wildlife in conflict, to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

WildSafeBC Selkirk-Purcell is grateful for the generous support the program receives from its funders including the Town of Creston, Regional District of Central Kootenay, Columbia Basin Trust, the British Columbia Conservation Foundation and the Province of BC.

Please visit wildsafebc.com and follow our Facebook page for updates, tips, and other information to assist you in keeping wildlife wild and your community safe!

