Highway reopens east of Cranbrook after police respond to ‘motor vehicle incident’

RCMP and emergency personnel have responded to a motor vehicle incident on Highway 3 between Rempart and Prichard Rd., according to East Kootenay Traffic Services.

No information is available as to the type of incident or the extent of any injuries, if any.

Flaggers are on site directing traffic, however, EKTS warns drivers to expect delays and closures.

Eastbound and westbound traffic is advised to use the Fort Steele-Wardner Road detour.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter