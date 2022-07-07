(Google Maps)

Emergency crews tend to woman struck by train in Chilliwack

Incident with Rocky Mountaineer train happened near First Avenue and Prest Road in Chilliwack

Emergency crews in Chilliwack were called out to a woman who was struck by a Rocky Mountaineer train on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened near First Avenue and Prest Road sometime around 3:45 p.m. on July 7.

According to crews on scene, the woman was under the passenger train but not in pain nor trapped in any way.

It is believed the woman was a pedestrian.

A landing zone was being set up at the Chilliwack Airport for an air ambulance.

Crews called for other trains to be halted.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

Note: An earlier version of this story stated the collision happened near Walden Avenue.

 

