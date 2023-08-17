Embers from West Kelowna blaze cross lake to Kelowna’s Wilden neighbourhood

The blaze started just before 10 p.m.

A new wildfire has sparked in Kelowna, north of Knox Mountain. (Sue Reuzi/Facebook)

There are reports the McDougall Creek wildfire has jumped Okanagan Lake and flames have been spotted in the Knox Mountain area.

Large flames from candling trees have sent embers flying across the lake as winds gusts up to 50 km/hr, according to evacuees in West Kelowna.

BC Wildfire Services has it named the blaze the Lochview Road wildfire but it is also close to Upper Canyon Road North, north of Knox Mountain as well as Clifton Road.

At this time, it is 0.009 hectares in size and wind is pushing the blaze north.

Structures in the area are close to the new blaze and are at risk.

More to come.

READ MORE: West Kelowna inferno crests over ridge; community on high alert

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKelownaOkanagan