Elections BC releases provincial election campaign financing data

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson’s campaign spent $39,585 to get her elected in October. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Elections BC has released its audited accounts of election spending by candidates in October’s election.

In Nelson-Creston, Green candidate Nicole Charlwood’s campaign spent the most, Liberal candidate Tanya Finley brought in the most individual donations, and elected MLA Brittny Anderson had the most financial support from her provincial party along with the fewest individual donors.

Anderson brought in $39,900.60 to conduct her campaign, the highest of the candidates. Almost all of that was from the provincial NDP party, with only $250 in political contributions from individuals. Anderson’s campaign spent $39,585.00

Green Party candidate Charlwood spent $41,863.51. Individual donors gave $9,396.50 and the provincial Green Party contributed $21,331.38, for a total income of $30,997.88.

Eight of Charlwood’s contributors gave more than $250 and 36 gave less than $250.

BC Liberal candidate Finley spent $14,069.95. Her campaign brought in a total of $23,332.96. Of that total, $15,904.82 was from individual contributors (15 over $250 and 15 under) and $7,178 was from the provincial party.

Libertarian candidate Terry Tiessen’s report shows that he received and spent nothing on his campaign.

Individual contributors who gave more than $250 to a candidate are named, along with the amount they contributed, in the election report.

The candidates have claimed up to 50 per cent of their expenses to be reimbursed from the province, as part of a 2018 law that disallowed contributions from corporations and unions.

Detailed election spending statistics for all ridings in the province can be found on the ElectionsBC website.

Anderson won the October election with 7,296 votes, while Charlwood received 5,611, Finley 4,171, and Tiessen 384.

In summary:

Brittny Anderson (NDP)

Political contributions: $250

Transfers from the party: $33,650.60

Total income: $33,900.60

Total expenses: $39,595.84

Nicole Charlwood (Green)

Political contributions: $9,396.50

Transfers from the party: $21,331.38

Total income: $30,997.88

Total expenses: $41,863.51

Tanya Finley (Liberal)

Political contributions: $15,904.82

Transfers from the party: $7,178.14

Total income: $23,332.96

Total expenses: $14,069.95



