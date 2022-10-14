Election Day in Creston: Here’s everything you need to know

Voting day is Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

General voting day is tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Pixabay)

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as Creston’s 2022 municipal election gets underway.

Creston residents will have three options to vote for mayor including incumbent town councillor Arnold DeBoon as well as newcomers Nora Maddocks and Jim Rota. Mayor Ron Toyota, who has served for 14 years, will not be seeking re-election.

For the six open councillor positions, there are 13 candidates running. Among them are incumbents Keith Baldwin, Norm Eisler, and Jim Elford.

The newcomers to the civic scene including Monique Arès, Greg Banbury, Amber Bartlett, Denise Dumas, Richard Howes, Elizabeth Ireland, Scott Irwin, Anthony Mondia, Adriana Snashall, and Ursula Waslovich.

Where you can vote:

Polls are open in Creston at the Upper Rotacrest Hall, located at from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Who you can vote for:

For more information on the candidates, click out the links below to view their profiles on our website.

For mayor:

• Arnold DeBoon

• Nora Maddocks

• Jim Rota

For council:

• Monique Arès

• Greg Banbury

• Keith Baldwin

• Amber Bartlett

• Denise Dumas

• Norm Eisler

• Jim Elford

• Richard Howes

• Elizabeth Ireland

• Scott Irwin

• Anthony Mondia

• Ursula Waslovich

If you want to know more:

The candidates also provided more insight at the forum in Creston last week, where they answered questions submitted by voters.

For those concerned about climate change and seeking solutions, several of the candidates also provided answers to a survey issued by Doctors and Nurses for Planetary Health Kootenay-Boundary and West Kootenay Climate Hub.

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots. Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

For more information on how to vote and what kind of identification to bring, visit election.creston.ca.

