A woman was killed after being struck by a Canadian Pacific Railway train in Nelson on Aug. 6. Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Nelson police are asking for witnesses after a woman was struck and killed by a train in the city Sunday morning.

The woman, who is described as elderly but not identified by police, was hit on the CP Rail tracks by a westbound train near the 1000 block of Sproat Drive at approximately 8:40 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call the Nelson Police Department at 250-354-3919 or Nelson Police Victim Services at 250-505-5657.