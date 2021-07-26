Edgewood fire evacuation order downgraded to alert

Hundreds allowed to return home

The Michaud Creek wildfire burning along Lower Arrow Lake pictured July 17. (Ashley Voykin photo)

The Michaud Creek wildfire burning along Lower Arrow Lake pictured July 17. (Ashley Voykin photo)

Hundreds of Edgewood residents can return home.

The evacuation order has been downgraded for 184 properties due to the Michaud Creek wildfire.

Residents are now on an evacuation alert, as of 4:58 p.m. Monday, July 26.

These residents were ordered to leave July 21, along with 172 properties in Whatsan and Needles.

The Michaud fire is an estimated 5,981.8 hectares and was caused by lightning, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

READ MORE: Wildfire evacuates 356 in Edgewood, Whatshan, Needles

READ MORE: Highway 6 east of Cherryville, Needles ferry reopen to traffic

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Ferry terminal, Agrifair host B.C. COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Just Posted

A mobile immunization clinic is coming through Creston on July 22 and 23. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Interior Health’s mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Creston for drop-ins

Smoke hangs over the air in Creston. The West Kootenay was ranked as having Canada’s worst air quality on Monday. Photo: Kelsey Yates
West Kootenay has Canada’s worst air quality

Stumped by Steve Milroy is one of many pieces that can be seen on the Castlegar Sculpturewalk, which is venue No. 11 of the Columbia Basin Culture Tour that is taking place Aug. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Photo by D. Gluns)
Combine a road trip with art in the upcoming Columbia Basin Culture Tour

The heat warnings come after many areas in the region are battling wildfires and drought from the lack of rain. (Pexels)
More heat warnings coming for B.C.’s Southern Interior: Environment Canada