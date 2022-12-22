East Kootenay Foundation for Health’s Starlite Campaign supports the Creston Valley Hospital

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health’s (EKFH) Starlite Campaign is well under way and they are seeking community support to reach their goal.

The 2022 Starlite Campaign is looking to raise $350,000 to purchase a new laparoscopic tower for the Creston Valley Hospital. This important piece of equipment will improve the way some surgeries are conducted. The lap tower will allow surgeons to do surgeries laparoscopically, which is much less invasive and allows for a quicker recovery time for patients. The best news about bringing this tower to the Creston Valley Hospital is that it will also ,bring a new surgeon to the Creston Valley.

“I am also very excited to see a new surgeon coming to Creston,” said Brenna Baker, executive director for the EKFH. “This is what we, the EKFH, represents. We are here to improve healthcare, especially for our rural communities.”

This is not the first time Starlite Campaign has benefited the community. In 2021, the initiative raised $200,000 to furnish 60 rooms at Swan Valley Lodge.

“I can’t thank the Creston Valley Community enough for their unwavering support,” said Baker. “Each and every year we receive thousands of dollars to support the important projects that we take on in the Creston Valley. I am so excited to see the new furniture in Swan Valley Lodge. Our community members who now reside in Swan Valley Lodge deserve this. It is a shame that they had to wait this long.”

If you would like to donate or find out more please visit ekfh.ca or call 1-877-489-6481.

