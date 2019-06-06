Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

The kitten saved from a garbage bin at a Victoria mall has been named by her rescuer. The black and white, long-haired domestic kitten found zipped inside a black toiletry bag in a garbage bin at Hillside Shopping Centre is now named “Lily.”
“Lily had plenty of rest last night. She was fascinated by a mirror and has decided that being hand fed in bed is the only way a famous kitten should eat,” reads a Facebook post by Victoria Animal Control Services (VACS).
When she was rescued earlier this week, Lily was dehydrated and appeared to have issues balancing. Yesterday VACS said her urine tested positive for methamphetamine but she was recovering quickly and had been released from Elk Lake Veterinary Hospital.
VACS says it will continue to provide updates on the kitten’s condition.
nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
