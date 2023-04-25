Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Drugs and 3 weapons worth $32K found in inmate’s cell at Abbotsford prison

Contraband discovered April 19 during search by officers at Matsqui Institution

Three edged weapons and drugs worth an estimated prison value of $32,000 were found April 19 in an inmate’s cell at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

CSC said in a press release issued Tuesday (April 25) that the drugs discovered by correctional officers and security during a search of the cell included methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and THC.

RELATED: Backpack-wearing pigeon caught ‘in training’ at Abbotsford prison

The press release states that CSC uses a number of tools “to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.”

“These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.”

The release states that CSC works with local police “to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

A toll-free tip line (1-866-780-3784) is also available for people to report illicit activities in correctional facilities.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
