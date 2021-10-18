Back up of traffic along Highway 97 following crash (Dave Ogilvie photo)

Back up of traffic along Highway 97 following crash (Dave Ogilvie photo)

Driver in fatal crash near Kelowna suspected drunk, distracted, seatbeltless

Police say driver in his 40s died as a result of single-vehicle crash near Drought Road

A man died following a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 between West Kelowna and Peachland on Friday night, Oct. 15.

Emergency crews responded to the crash near Drought Road alongside local Mounties and the BC Highway Patrol around 7 p.m. and found the driver dead.

The driver was a man in his 40s, though authorities have not released his name.

“At this time, it appears driver impairment, failure to wear seatbelt and using an electronic device while driving were contributing factors to this crash,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov, head of the BC Highway Patrol.

The BC Highway Patrol has taken conduct of the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Initial reports from witnesses indicated the car had gone over an embankment into the lake but officials did not confirm whether that was the case.

READ MORE: Home owner suffers burns in non-suspicious West Kelowna garage fire

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashHighway 97Okanagan

Previous story
Stealthy U.S. Navy warship attracts notice as it sails through B.C. waters
Next story
RDCK board: High praise for FireSmart projects

Just Posted

A Beasley Fire Department firefighter puts out a structure blaze in Bonnington in July 2020. Photo: Submitted
RDCK board: High praise for FireSmart projects

Small patches were burning on the fire-line as darkness fell on the hills south of Rock Creek Saturday, Oct. 16. Photo: Submitted
Wildfire torches hillside near Rock Creek

The Kootenay Lake West Transit Service will cost taxpayers up to five per cent more to operate over the next five years. Photo: Mike Chouinard
Growth comes at a cost as RDCK approves transit rate hike

Nelson’s Wamuna Fukada throws a punch during Fight Night 8. Photo: Tyler Harper
Cridland holds off Quigamon in main event of Nelson’s Fight Night 8