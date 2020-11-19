Driver airlifted to hospital after Hwy 22 collision near Genelle

The driver of a passenger vehicle has been airlifted to hospital after a collision with a transport truck near Genelle on Highway 22.

RCMP responded to the scene of the accident around 12:45 p.m. but the highway remains closed as of 4 p.m. Drive BC says the next update is expected at 5 p.m.

RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov said, “A lone driver of the passenger vehicle sustained critical injuries and has been air lifted to hospital for emergency care. The lone driver of the transport truck sustained minor injuries.

“At this time, investigators have information to believe that the driver of the passenger vehicle may have entered the transport truck’s lane. The cause remains under investigation.”

A detour through Genelle is available.

West Kootenay Traffic Services (WKTS) in Nelson has taken over investigation of the incident and is seeking additional witnesses, including anyone with dashboard camera video. Anyone with information may call WKTS in Nelson at 250-354-5180.

More to come.

