Crowds of parents, children and supporters gathered for stories at a drag reading in front of Nelson City Hall on March 11 after a previous event was postponed due to online threats. A new drag story time has been announced for May 6. Photo: Tyler Harper

Crowds of parents, children and supporters gathered for stories at a drag reading in front of Nelson City Hall on March 11 after a previous event was postponed due to online threats. A new drag story time has been announced for May 6. Photo: Tyler Harper

Drag story time to be held in Nelson after previous event postponed by threats

The new event runs May 6 at the Nelson United Church

A drag story time will be held next month in Nelson after a similar event planned for the library in March was postponed due to online backlash.

The new event announced Monday will be titled Unshushable and will run on May 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the Nelson United Church. Tickets are free but donations will be collected with proceeds going to ANKORS Trans Connect, which is a program that supports transgender, two spirit, intersex and gender diverse people in the Kootenays.

A statement released by organizers Monday said “drag story times are family friendly events that model inclusiveness, kindness and acceptance, and promote a love of reading. They are voluntary events for people who may identify as 2SLGBTQIA+, people in same-sex caregiver(s) families, their allies, and interested members of the public.

“The scheduled guest storytellers are parents with experience working with children, and the stories chosen for the event are vetted by a professional librarian with many years of experience delivering age-appropriate programming to children.”

The previous event was to be held on March 4 but was cancelled after what the library said was backlash, misinformation and threats made against the library. The Nelson Police Department later said it was investigating “suspected hate-motivated incidents” related to the event but have not announced any recommended charges.

A week after that reading was cancelled, an impromptu one was held in front of Nelson City Hall that drew a crowd of hundreds of supporters.

The Nelson Public Library is again an organizer of the new event, but this time is joined by the Capitol Theatre, Intercultural Kootenays Society, Kootenay Kids Society, Nelson Pride, Nelson and District Arts Council, Nelson Civic Theatre Society, Nelson Museum Archives and Gallery, and the Nelson United Church.

Tickets can be found at the Capitol Theatre’s box office in-person or by phone at 250-352-6363 with priority given to families and adults accompanying children.

READ MORE:

‘Canada’s Drag Race’ slays reality rivals, ‘Paw Patrol’ top dog among kids TV at CSAs

Advocate calls for supportive policy and funding ahead of Transgender Day of Visibility

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Williams Lake man questions ‘stark contrast’ in health care across B.C.’s Interior Health
Next story
Clearwater woman who killed husband sentenced to a decade in prison

Just Posted

Crowds of parents, children and supporters gathered for stories at a drag reading in front of Nelson City Hall on March 11 after a previous event was postponed due to online threats. A new drag story time has been announced for May 6. Photo: Tyler Harper
Drag story time to be held in Nelson after previous event postponed by threats

RCMP say an alleged threat from a student at Castlegar’s Stanley Humphries Secondary School. Photo: John Boivin
RCMP investigating alleged student threat at Castlegar’s high school

Nelson’s new requirement that buildings meet Step 4 of the BC Energy Step Code keeps the city ahead of the provincial standard, which now requires Step 3. The step code measures the air tightness of buildings with the aim of reducing home energy use. File photo
Nelson raises energy efficiency requirements for new home construction

Quin Batcheller joined demonstrators outside Nelson City Hall on April 14 to mark the seven-year anniversary of B.C. declaring a toxic drug crisis. Photo: Tyler Harper
‘Our systems are failing people’: Nelson marks 7 years of toxic drug crisis