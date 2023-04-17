Drag story time to be held in Nelson after previous event postponed by threats

The new event runs May 6 at the Nelson United Church

Crowds of parents, children and supporters gathered for stories at a drag reading in front of Nelson City Hall on March 11 after a previous event was postponed due to online threats. A new drag story time has been announced for May 6. Photo: Tyler Harper

A drag story time will be held next month in Nelson after a similar event planned for the library in March was postponed due to online backlash.

The new event announced Monday will be titled Unshushable and will run on May 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the Nelson United Church. Tickets are free but donations will be collected with proceeds going to ANKORS Trans Connect, which is a program that supports transgender, two spirit, intersex and gender diverse people in the Kootenays.

A statement released by organizers Monday said “drag story times are family friendly events that model inclusiveness, kindness and acceptance, and promote a love of reading. They are voluntary events for people who may identify as 2SLGBTQIA+, people in same-sex caregiver(s) families, their allies, and interested members of the public.

“The scheduled guest storytellers are parents with experience working with children, and the stories chosen for the event are vetted by a professional librarian with many years of experience delivering age-appropriate programming to children.”

The previous event was to be held on March 4 but was cancelled after what the library said was backlash, misinformation and threats made against the library. The Nelson Police Department later said it was investigating “suspected hate-motivated incidents” related to the event but have not announced any recommended charges.

A week after that reading was cancelled, an impromptu one was held in front of Nelson City Hall that drew a crowd of hundreds of supporters.

The Nelson Public Library is again an organizer of the new event, but this time is joined by the Capitol Theatre, Intercultural Kootenays Society, Kootenay Kids Society, Nelson Pride, Nelson and District Arts Council, Nelson Civic Theatre Society, Nelson Museum Archives and Gallery, and the Nelson United Church.

Tickets can be found at the Capitol Theatre’s box office in-person or by phone at 250-352-6363 with priority given to families and adults accompanying children.

