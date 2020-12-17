Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Someone has placed flowers at the corner of 144th Street and 61A Avenue, after a woman was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled into traffic and onto the sidewalk on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)Someone has placed flowers at the corner of 144th Street and 61A Avenue, after a woman was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled into traffic and onto the sidewalk on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Someone has placed flowers at the corner of 144th Street and 61A Avenue, after a woman was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled into traffic and onto the sidewalk on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)Someone has placed flowers at the corner of 144th Street and 61A Avenue, after a woman was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled into traffic and onto the sidewalk on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey community came together Thursday evening to honour a mom who was killed earlier this week by a runaway cargo van.

Dozens of people gathered at the intersection of 144th Street and 61A Avenue to lay flowers and pay tribute at the crash site. Families could be see walking down the street and coming out of their homes with flowers in hand.

The incident happened at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 15). Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash, adding that “early indications” were that an unoccupied cargo truck rolled into traffic where it struck a vehicle” and then “continued travelling onto the sidewalk” and hit the woman.

READ ALSO: Pedestrian struck and killed by driverless vehicle near Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary, Dec. 15, 2020

Surrey RCMP said the driver of the cargo van stayed at the scene was co-operating with police.

Cpl. Joanie Sidhu said the woman was walking her two children home from school when the incident happened.

The intersection is near Sullivan Heights Secondary and Goldstone Park Elementary.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP to mechanically inspect cargo van that killed Surrey mom, Dec. 16, 2020

“She was walking with her two kids. They were uninjured and they are physically OK,” Sidhu said of the children. “They are being looked after, I just can’t give you the details of who is looking after them. The kids are being looked after.”

Thursday evening, there was still tape around the scene, with debris and a tree that had been knocked down in the crash.

– With files from Tracy Holmes, Tom Zytaruk


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Another 66 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Interior Health

Just Posted

Volunteer Signe Miller prepares the envelope and chocolate bars portion of the hamper package for a recipient. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston Ministerial delivers Christmas Hampers in a safe and socially distanced manner

Over $79,000 was raised for this year’s edition of the hamper program, with 320 individuals and families in the community receiving a hamper package

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 66 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people are in the hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston RCMP to issue fines for violating provincial COVID-19 health measures

A $2,300 fine can be issued for organizing a non-compliant event, while failure to wear a face-covering in an indoor public space can earn you a $230 fine

Rehabilitation work on the Kootenay River Bridge on Highway 3 began in September 2019. Photo: Brian Lawrence
Rehabilitation of Creston’s Kootenay River Bridge Complete

The project was completed before its Oct. 31, 2021 deadline

Wayne Gilmore, a school bus driver for Yaqan Nukiy School, said that not a day goes by where a driver doesn’t run through his stop sign or lights. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston School Bus Drivers express concerns over safety of children, reckless drivers

“Someone’s child is going to end up dead.”

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
RCMP launch criminal probe into fatal train derailment in Field that left 3 dead

The derailment, which occurred in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during a year end interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa, Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020. Trudeau says while he is committed to federal transparency, being too forthcoming can hinder the government’s ability to wrestle with tough decisions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals striving for ‘balance’ on federal transparency, Trudeau says

Liberals are faring better than some other administrations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says

Most Read