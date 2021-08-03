Kelowna International Airport. (File)

Kelowna International Airport. (File)

Dozens of flights in and out of Kelowna cancelled due to wildfire smoke

More than two dozen arriving and departing flights on Tuesday have been cancelled

More than two dozen arriving and departing flights from Kelowna International Airport (YLW) on Tuesday (Aug. 3) have been cancelled due to wildfire smoke.

As of 7:30 a.m., a total of 12 arriving flights have been cancelled, followed by 18 cancelled departing flights.

Flights were first cancelled Sunday evening (Aug. 1) as the boundary of the White Rock Lake wildfire — which is measured at over 32,300 hectares — moved east to Okanagan Lake.

YLW’s senior operations manager Phillip Elchitz said on Monday this means there is a no-fly zone of up to 10,000 feet above sea level in the area, affecting approaches into the airport.

He added that the airport is working with BC Wildfire and local government to reach an interim solution that would allow operations to resume.

“We appreciate travelers’ patience with this evolving situation. As with any adverse weather situations, travelers are reminded to check in with their airline for the most up to date flight information before coming to the airport.”

To check the status of your flight, visit the airport’s website.

