“We want to reassure patients that we are still here for them,” says Dr. Stephanie Cameron. Submitted photo

Don’t avoid doctor’s office if you need help, say Kootenay Boundary physicians

There are alternatives to coming in physically to offices, docs say

Doctors and nurse-practitioners in the Kootenay-Boundary want you to know they are still open for business.

The organization representing Kootenay and Boundary practitioners said Thursday (April 2) they were concerned patients are not booking appointments when they may need help, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many clinics have seen a drop in the number of appointments and are worried that patients who have health-care concerns may be unsure if they can still see their practitioner in the midst of the COVID-19 situation,” said a news release from the medical professional’s group.

“It’s important for patients to know that clinics are set up to provide telephone or video conference appointments, and when necessary are still doing in-person appointments,” said Dr. Stephanie Cameron, a family physician in Trail.

Cameron emphasizes the importance of “continuity of care”, which ensures patients are getting the quality care they need, over time, by the health care team that knows them best.

“Some patients may think clinics are closed, or some may be concerned about coming into the clinic for fear of catching the COVID-19 virus,” added Dr. Cameron. “… If patients need to be seen in person, we’re putting all the necessary precautions in place based on the provincial health officer’s guidelines.

SEE: Kootenay Boundary doctors urge everyone to #stayhome

“We want to reassure patients that we are still here for them.”

A list of clinics in Kootenay Boundary, including walk-in clinic options for patients who don’t currently have a practitioner, can be found on the Kootenay Boundary Division of Family Practice website.


reporter@rosslandnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Migrant worker advocates blame feds, employers for COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. garden store
Next story
‘A matter of human decency’: Truckers’ union calls on gas stations, rest stops to fully re-open

Just Posted

FortisBC pausing power disconnections and late-fees amid COVID-19 crisis

Company says they plan to work with customers affected by COVID-19 on a “one on one” basis

Don’t avoid doctor’s office if you need help, say Kootenay Boundary physicians

There are alternatives to coming in physically to offices, docs say

MP Morrison ‘disappointed’ in six-week delay for wage subsidy support

Kootenay-Columbia MP says small businesses and employees need financial help now

Q&A: Interior Health CEO answers questions on COVID-19 response

Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health, answers questions regarding COVID-19

ANKORS details concerns surrounding harm reduction amid COVID-19

AIDS Network, Outreach, and Support Society (ANKORS) of the East Kootenay have… Continue reading

‘We don’t need this right now’: B.C. man breaks up road rage incident

Two men were throwing punches on Tillicum Road in Saanich on Vancouver Island

COVID-19: ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’ recorded and released

LISTEN: Quick turnaround for song penned by B.C. Order of Canada musician Phil Dwyer

Columbia Basin Trust announces $11.7 million in COVID-19 support funding

The funding will help businesses, First Nations, food banks, social service agencies and child care operators.

B.C. adding $300 to monthly income and disability assistance payments

‘Crisis supplement’ for COVID-19 for April, May and June

‘A matter of human decency’: Truckers’ union calls on gas stations, rest stops to fully re-open

Teamsters Canada wants feds, provinces to put pressure on facilities to re-open for transport workers

Migrant worker advocates blame feds, employers for COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. garden store

Migrant farm worker group calls on government for adequate health and safety requirements

‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the mandatory isolation must be abided by

COVID-19 scenarios coming ‘soon’, but results will depend on how Canadians act: Trudeau

Prime minister is meeting with Canadian premiers

COVID-19 has been impacting Canadian economy since January

But full effects of pandemic won’t be known for months

Most Read