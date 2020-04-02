Don’t avoid doctor’s office if you need help, say Kootenay Boundary physicians

There are alternatives to coming in physically to offices, docs say

“We want to reassure patients that we are still here for them,” says Dr. Stephanie Cameron. Submitted photo

Doctors and nurse-practitioners in the Kootenay-Boundary want you to know they are still open for business.

The organization representing Kootenay and Boundary practitioners said Thursday (April 2) they were concerned patients are not booking appointments when they may need help, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many clinics have seen a drop in the number of appointments and are worried that patients who have health-care concerns may be unsure if they can still see their practitioner in the midst of the COVID-19 situation,” said a news release from the medical professional’s group.

“It’s important for patients to know that clinics are set up to provide telephone or video conference appointments, and when necessary are still doing in-person appointments,” said Dr. Stephanie Cameron, a family physician in Trail.

Cameron emphasizes the importance of “continuity of care”, which ensures patients are getting the quality care they need, over time, by the health care team that knows them best.

“Some patients may think clinics are closed, or some may be concerned about coming into the clinic for fear of catching the COVID-19 virus,” added Dr. Cameron. “… If patients need to be seen in person, we’re putting all the necessary precautions in place based on the provincial health officer’s guidelines.

“We want to reassure patients that we are still here for them.”

A list of clinics in Kootenay Boundary, including walk-in clinic options for patients who don’t currently have a practitioner, can be found on the Kootenay Boundary Division of Family Practice website.



