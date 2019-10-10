Demolition of the CVWMA interpretive centre begins after Thanksgiving Day weekend

Demolition of the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area interpretive centre begins shortly after Thanksgiving Day Weekend. (Advance file)

Demolition of the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area interpretive centre begins shortly after Thanksgiving Day Weekend.

The wildlife centre closed in the fall of 2017 after no longer meeting public use standards.

Thousand of students and adults have participated in community activities, environmental education, awareness programs, exhibits and displays in the 40-year-old building.

“Demolition will start the week after Thanksgiving weekend,” said Marc-Andre Beaucher Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area head of conservation programs. “At first, most of the work will take place inside the building, they will begin by removing any material that contains asbestos. Once that’s completed, they will proceed to the exterior of the building.”

Pedestrian access from the parking lot to the trails will be closed during the demolition period.

“We would like to ask people to use the Balancing Rock Trail parking lot and access the trails from the north or south of the visitor centre,” said Beaucher.

A bridge will be built in the spring to re-connect the parking lot trail to the boardwalk and bird tower trails.

The Creston Valley Wildlife Area is an internationally recognized wetland under the Ramsar Wetlands Convention, an intergovernmental treaty that provides a framework for the conservation and wise use of wetlands.

Follow the progress of the Discovery Centre at www.discovery-centre.ca.

