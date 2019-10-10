Demolition of the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area interpretive centre begins shortly after Thanksgiving Day Weekend. (Advance file)

Demolition of the CVWMA interpretive centre begins after Thanksgiving Day weekend

Demolition of the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area interpretive centre begins shortly after Thanksgiving Day Weekend.

The wildlife centre closed in the fall of 2017 after no longer meeting public use standards.

Thousand of students and adults have participated in community activities, environmental education, awareness programs, exhibits and displays in the 40-year-old building.

“Demolition will start the week after Thanksgiving weekend,” said Marc-Andre Beaucher Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area head of conservation programs. “At first, most of the work will take place inside the building, they will begin by removing any material that contains asbestos. Once that’s completed, they will proceed to the exterior of the building.”

Pedestrian access from the parking lot to the trails will be closed during the demolition period.

“We would like to ask people to use the Balancing Rock Trail parking lot and access the trails from the north or south of the visitor centre,” said Beaucher.

A bridge will be built in the spring to re-connect the parking lot trail to the boardwalk and bird tower trails.

The Creston Valley Wildlife Area is an internationally recognized wetland under the Ramsar Wetlands Convention, an intergovernmental treaty that provides a framework for the conservation and wise use of wetlands.

Follow the progress of the Discovery Centre at www.discovery-centre.ca.

Also read: Kootenay Lake ferry labour dispute goes public

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Free mental health first aid course for veterans, RCMP coming to Cranbrook

Just Posted

Demolition of the CVWMA interpretive centre begins after Thanksgiving Day weekend

Demolition of the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area interpretive centre begins shortly… Continue reading

Kootenay Lake ferry labour dispute goes public

Western Pacific Marine criticized the union in a statement

Kootenay-Columbia candidates attending Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce election forum

Creston Valley residents aske to submit questions prior to Oct. 16 federal election forum

Kootenay residents rally in support of ferry workers

Residents from the East and West Shore of Kootenay Lake are taking part in a “unity sailing” and rally at the ferry landings in Balfour and Kootenay Bay starting at 3 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Kootenay-Columbia candidates debate climate change

Candidates had little original to say during the two-hour event

VIDEO: NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

Liberals promised 2015 would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Free mental health first aid course for veterans, RCMP coming to Cranbrook

The course is offered to medically released veterans, RCMP, family members, friends and colleagues.

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Only 10% of young Canadians picture a woman when they think of a CEO: survey

Few of those surveyed used the same descriptions for women as they did for leaders

Canucks crush L.A. Kings 8-2 for first win of season

Vancouver cruises in Horvat’s first game as captain

Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

Most Read