Day of Giving returns to the Creston Valley Hospital

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health (EKFH) is hosting the 2nd annual Day of Giving on Dec. 13 at the Creston Valley Hospital from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The EKFH will be set up in the main lobby spreading the spirit of the holidays and accepting donations for Creston Valley Hospital’s tiniest patients.

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health is raising $35,000 to purchase an isolette, a specialized crib (incubator) that maintains a warm environment for a new baby and isolates him or her from germs. Babies, especially a premature baby, who cannot maintain body heat, can be protected from drafts and cold in an isolette. Oxygen can also be administered to a newborn in an isolette without the use of a mask. The isolette can be life-saving for an infant waiting to be transferred to a larger centre.

Everyone who donates on Dec. 13 will have their name entered into a draw for a chance to win a gift basket from Save-On-Foods. The goal is to raise $10,000 to light up the star on top of the Creston Valley Hospital!

If you are unable to stop by on Dec. 13 you are invited to make a holiday gift to the EKFH by calling 1-877-489-6481 or go online to ekfh.ca.