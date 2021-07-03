DAY 3: Merry Creek wildfire in Castlegar 70% contained

Fire crews working on Merry Creek wildfire in Castlegar on July 2, 2021. (Jennifer Small/Contributed to Castlegar News) Fire crews working on Merry Creek wildfire in Castlegar on July 2, 2021. (Jennifer Small/Contributed to Castlegar News) Fire crews working on Merry Creek wildfire in Castlegar on July 2, 2021. (Jennifer Small/Contributed to Castlegar News) Fire crews working on Merry Creek wildfire in Castlegar on July 2, 2021. (Jennifer Small/Contributed to Castlegar News)

BC Wildfire crews are reporting good news in Merry Creek, a 15-hectare wildfire burning in Castlegar.

While the fire remains out of control, those on the frontlines have been able to contain the fire by 70 per cent since it sparked on July 1.

On Friday, structure protection crews were able to place resources on all homes requiring protection, with work focused on danger tree assessing and falling, while helicopters continue bucketing activities.

Castlegar and Ootischenia Fire Departments remained on scene of the blaze overnight. BC Wildfire Service said crews will continue to attack the blaze Saturday.

An evacuation order remains in effect for 31 properties.

