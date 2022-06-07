Nine northern B.C. communities are without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)

Nine northern B.C. communities are without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)

Damaged cable downs Telus service in 9 northern B.C. communities

Telus estimates service will return by Wednesday morning

A damaged cable has left British Columbians in nine northern communities who rely on Telus services without internet and cell service Tuesday (June 7).

Telus says the outage occurred around 11:30 a.m. and is impacting people in Burns Lake, Granisle, Hazelton, Kitimat, Prince George, Smithers, Terrace, Vanderhoof and Topley. They do not have access to text or call services, data or internet.

Service technicians are on-site and repair work is underway, with Telus estimating service won’t resume until early Wednesday.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbiapower outages

Previous story
Victoria charity receives backlash, removes tweet after Dr. Bonnie Henry wins e-bikes
Next story
UPDATE: Amanda Todd shrieked over topless Facebook photo, mother tells sextortion trial

Just Posted

Grades 4 and 5 students visited the Kootenay Farms Food Hub for a tour. (Courtesy of Wildsight)
Creston students go Beyond Recycling to learn about waste

Holly Trider of ANKORS at an April demonstration in Nelson calling for decriminalization and safe drug supply. Advocates say last week’s decriminalization announcement doesn’t go far enough to be effective. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
‘Do the police need to carry little scales?’: Nelson’s top cop questions decriminalization enforcement

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Photo: Times file
One death associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Trail hospital

Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia Janet Austin toured the Doukhobor Discovery Centre on June 3. Photo: Betsy Kline
Lt. Governor includes Castlegar in Kootenay visit