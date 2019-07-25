Cross Country Seeing returning for second year

Ten artists in nine studios in the Creston Valley and the East Shore of Kootenay Lake will once again open their doors to welcome the public on the August long weekend.

By Lorne Eckersley

“Not bigger, but hopefully better,” is the way that organizer Carol Schloss describes the second Cross Country Seeing Tour, which runs from August 3-5, 10 am – 5 pm this year.

“Last year was a very successful start,” she said. “Each artist involved was pleased with the public response.”

Schloss said she and co-creator Karen Arrowsmith did not want to recreate an art walk or art drive, instead choosing to give the public a “do-able” opportunity to get out and enjoy a variety of art creations in a day or two.

Last year, an average of 65-100 visitors took in each studio, “which we deemed to be successful enough to continue, getting better signage and doing more advertising,” she said. “Visitors said they were delighted to actually meet the artists, explore the working studios and to have more time to engage in conversation.”

With the support of the Regional District of Central Kootenay Area A, B and C directors, funding will help increase awareness and provide improved directional signage.

Schloss said the inspiration for the first Cross Country Seeing Art Studio Tour was the International Selkirk Loop, which encourages circle tours so that visitors can see what the region has to offer in a relatively short time.

Those who set out for a day or two of artistic adventures will enjoy a variety of art styles. Karen Arrowsmith’s watercolours are a Highway 3 highlight and, just down the road a bit, Emily and Warren Clark open their studio to show stained glass, watercolour and papier-mache works.

On Crusher Road, Ute Bachinski’s studio is a visual treat, with vibrant pastel, watercolour and quilt pieces. Watercolour and mixed media artist Laura Leeder opens her studio to visitors, as does Schloss, whose pastel and giclee prints are renowned. Joining Schloss in her West Creston home once again is Ann Miller, a fibre arts creator.

Haskins Road is home to both Andrea Revoy, who combines her love of pottery and fibre to create whimsical wonders, and fibre artist Anne Fetterly, who specializes in wearable art.

In Erickson, the venerable Elaine and Andy Alfoldy’s gallery is filled with watercolours, batiks and mixed media pieces, while Canyon is home to the brilliant photography of father-son duo Jim and Howard Smith.

“We hope that the diversity of culture, agriculture and wineries in our delightful, scenic valley will entice people to stay a couple of days and bring back family and friends for yearly return visits,” Schloss said.

