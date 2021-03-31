An escort is silhouetted against a window as she poses at a downtown Vancouver apartment, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups says the Criminal Code violate sex workers’ constitutional rights to security, personal autonomy, life, liberty, free expression, free association, and equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

An escort is silhouetted against a window as she poses at a downtown Vancouver apartment, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups says the Criminal Code violate sex workers’ constitutional rights to security, personal autonomy, life, liberty, free expression, free association, and equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Criminal laws violate charter rights of sex workers, advocates say in court challenge

Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform say provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights

An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups is asking the Ontario Court of Justice to strike down several sections of the Criminal Code as unconstitutional.

The Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform said the provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights to security, personal autonomy, life, liberty, free expression, free association and equality.

Group co-ordinator Jenn Clamen says sex workers increasingly experience the heavy hand of law enforcement as a result of the criminal provisions.

“We have been patiently waiting on the empty promises of parliamentarians to uphold the rights of sex workers,” Clamen said.

“This government has spent five years paying lip service to human rights and to feminism, and it’s time for them to act.”

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in 2013 that three prostitution prohibitions were unconstitutional because they caused harm to sex workers and contravened their rights to liberty and security.

The alliance said the Conservative government of the day missed an opportunity to make things better for sex workers and instead brought in new provisions under the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act that have had negative effects.

It said the measures prohibit sex workers from:

• negotiating conditions and establishing consent to sexual activity;

• obtaining relevant information from clients and engaging in other screening practices vital to safety;

• working in non-isolated, collective and indoor workspaces;

• and establishing important working and safety relationships with managers, receptionists, drivers and interpreters, as well as other sex workers who pool resources, services and knowledge.

NDP justice critic Randall Garrison said there has been no action from the Liberal government to protect the rights of sex workers.

He urged the government to complete a scheduled legislative review of the law passed under the Conservatives.

Sex workers have spent the last five years in a precarious position where they remain stigmatized and vulnerable to violence, he said.

“Unfortunately, there has been no action and instead advocates have had to start a court challenge to force the government to act.

Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘He was our Superman’: Horsefly fire department, community grieves loss of avalanche victim
Next story
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Just Posted

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

Kelsey Yates is the new editor of the Creston Valley Advance. (Photo by Aaron Hemens)
Hello from the new editor

“I’m excited to grow roots in this community.”

The Supreme Court of Canada issued a ruling on a national carbon tax on March 25. Photo: The Canadian Press/ Adrian Wyld The Supreme Court of Canada issued a ruling on a national carbon tax on March 25. Photo: The Canadian Press/ Adrian Wyld
Nelson and Rossland share victory in carbon pricing court decision

The two city councils were interveners in the Supreme Court of Canada case

Police say the white Dodge Ram in this picture collided with the black Cadillac Escalade on March 29 just north of Nelson. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar woman facing impaired driving charges after collision near Nelson

The incident closed Highway 3A on Monday

A Northern Pygmy Owl near Blind River Rapids. (Becky Knight)
Out There: Hooting, Barking, Screeching, and Fluting

“I like hearing the owls call, especially in the evening, from large Douglas fir trees in town, around rural areas, or in the forest.”

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

An early ending to the 2020/2021 winter season at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The resort closed March 31 (six days early) due to staff shortages from COVID-19 (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort ends season early due to staff shortages from COVID-19

The resort only had 6 days left

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

B.C.’s fishing, hunting and ecotourism operations are mainly on Crown land, and have been shut down or struggling due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. NDP quietly ‘forgives’ Crown land rent after hikes of up to 300%

Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19

Shari O’Neill thinks mailing rebate cheques for less than $5 is wasteful and will amount to “stale cheques,” a loss of savings for ICBC customers. (Twitter/Shari O’Neill)
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque

Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An escort is silhouetted against a window as she poses at a downtown Vancouver apartment, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups says the Criminal Code violate sex workers’ constitutional rights to security, personal autonomy, life, liberty, free expression, free association, and equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Criminal laws violate charter rights of sex workers, advocates say in court challenge

Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform say provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights

Ski village at Big White Ski Resort. (Contributed)
Big White mulls lease termination after large party at restaurant despite COVID-19 rules

The ski resort has fired two of its staff members

Josh Yeung has created a variety of BC Ferries models for the various ships in the fleet, with the goal ultimately to work for the corporation. Photo submitted
B.C. youth building a replica towards his future

Grade 11 student creates ferry models from memory, photographs

Most Read