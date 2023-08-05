Crews responding to a wildfire just west of Castlegar, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo: Betsy Kline

Crews responding to wildfire near Castlegar

B.C. Wildfire Service aerial attack began within 30 minutes

Crews are responding to a wildfire just west of Castlegar.

B.C. Wildfire Service notes the fire was discovered just before 5 p.m., Aug. 5 near Merry Creek. They have labeled it as the Davidson Brook Wildfire.

The Castlegar Fire Department responded immediately and approached the fire from several directions. The Southeast Fire Centre began to send helicopters, fire-retardant bombers, water skimmers and surveillance aircraft within 30 minutes.

Aircraft continued to attack the fire until about 7:15 p.m.

In a 9 p.m. statement, the City of Castlegar said these efforts have been successful in extinguishing large flames and hot spots.

Crews will monitor the fire overnight.

Ground crews, including the Castlegar and Ootischenia Fire Departments, took over at that point.

While an exact cause has not been determined, B.C. Wildfire says the fire is human caused.

Castlegar fire crews have already been busy this week, with a string of suspicious fires.

By Friday morning, Castlegar Fire Department had put out its fifth suspicious fire in less than a week.

Castlegar RCMP have identified a “person of interest” in relation to a number of suspicious fires in the Castlegar area in recent months.

Fire near Merry Creek. Map: B.C. Wildfire

READ MORE: Castlegar firefighters respond to 5th suspicious fire this week

B.C. Wildfires 2023

