Crews respond to wildfire near Creston

The BC Wildfire Service is on the ground responding to a wildfire burning approximately 14 kilometres northeast from the town of Creston.

As of Tuesday evening, the Six Mile Creek wildfire is estimated to be 20 hectares in size.

On the scene, 28 ground crew members, two air tankers, and two helicopters are utilizing heavy equipment to fight the fire.

Throughout the day, helicopters and air tankers have been supporting the ground crew to cool the blaze and slow its spread.

This fire is visible from the widely-traveled Highway 3 and surrounding communities, including Creston and Kitchener. Currently, no nearby infrastructure or structures are at risk.

“They are doing everything to contain the fire,” said Tanya Wall, Area B director for the Regional District of Central Kootenay. “I personally went out to the site last night (Aug. 2), and the fire is heading up the mountain at this point, which is a good thing. At this time, there is no threat, but we ask all residents to be prepared. Things can change very quickly.”

She asked the public to stay away from the area, so fire crews can focus on their work.

“I was disappointed at the amount of traffic on the road,” said Wall. “Please do not go out to ‘take a look’. You are putting yourself and others in danger. There are no road closures, but they could come in the future if traffic becomes too concerning.”

