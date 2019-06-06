The Sabiston Creek grass fire. (BC Wildfire)

Crews battle 100 hectare grass fire west of Kamloops as dry conditions continue

Sabiston Creek is raging due to strong winds

More firefighters are expected to arrive in an area west of Kamloops, B.C., to help contain an aggressive wildfire that scorched a square kilometre of grassland, sage and bush within hours.

The blaze, which is believed to have been started by humans, broke out near Savona Wednesday, severing Highway 1 between Kamloops and Cache Creek

Crews were able to reopen the highway after the flames responded well to suppression efforts.

Several aircraft were assigned to the fire Wednesday, but strong and gusty winds complicated the work. It has now reached 100 hectares in size.

At one point, the flames had burned below power lines cutting electricity to about 400 customers, but the BC Hydro website shows power was restored within hours.

Environment Canada reports a “precipitation deficit” in the Kamloops area after an extremely dry spring and even the five to 10 millimetres of rain expected across the region this weekend won’t be enough to erase the parched conditions.

Forecaster Matt MacDonald says last month was the seventh warmest May in the region since 1893, while Kamloops only saw 64 per cent of normal precipitation for the month — the third dry month in a row.

“We’re sitting about 50 millimetres short of normal rainfall amounts. The spring, as a whole, was very dry,” MacDonald says.

“There’s just such a significant precipitation deficit for the first part of the year for most of the Southern Interior.”

After weekend showers pass through MacDonald says hot, dry conditions are forecast to return with temperatures in the low 30s expected to last for a week or more.

June rains are common in British Columbia and the wildfire service says moisture in June is the key to keeping the forest fire risk in check through July and August.

There are currently no burning bans in the Kamloops or southeast, but campfires are banned in one zone of the northeast.

Open fires larger than a campfire are restricted in the Coastal, Cariboo, Northwest and Prince George fire centres.

READ ALSO: Wildfire near Canada/US border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

READ ALSO: June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party
Next story
B.C. mom upset after angry movie mob yells at 15-year-old daughter

Just Posted

Kootenay Virtual Reality offering eye-opening fun

Creston’s newest entertainment business, Kootenay Virtual Reality, is the first and only virtual reality (VR) studio located in the Kootenays.

Army cadets conduct annual review

Eighteen members of the 1746 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps went through… Continue reading

Town of Creston receives $200,000 from CBT for Creston Education Centre purchase

The Town of Creston has received a $200,000 grant from Columbia Basin… Continue reading

Chief says local indigenous history should not be ignored

Speaking to a large crowd of students and teachers at Prince Charles… Continue reading

RCMP respond to a variety of complaints

Creston RCMP responded to 70 calls for a wide variety of assistance… Continue reading

Raptors beat Warriors 123-109 to take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

Leonard has 30 points to lead Toronto past banged-up Golden State

Canadian millennials buy more than recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

B.C. mom upset after angry movie mob yells at 15-year-old daughter

Salmon Arm theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, is shocked by moviegoers’ behaviour

Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

Residents are able to get a glimpse into the daily life of a bald eagle

Crews battle 100 hectare grass fire west of Kamloops as dry conditions continue

Sabiston Creek is raging due to strong winds

Most Read