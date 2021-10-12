Creston’s town council meetings return to in-person format

Meetings will no longer be broadcast online via Webex

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Town of Creston has broadcast council and committee of the whole meetings via the Webex platform.

The online format provided easy access for public participation, in lieu of having the ability to physically attend the meetings.

Under Ministerial Order M192 declared by the provincial government, municipalities were required to make the best efforts to hold council and board meetings that are open to public to attend to hear and/or watch via electronic means.

“The decision to broadcast (via Webex) was made to support the health and safety of our community, council members, and staff during this unprecedented time,” said Mayor Ron Toyota.

With the expiration of the order on Sept. 29, regular council and committee of the whole meetings will resume in person at Town Hall in Council Chambers with capacity limits of 50 per cent of seats. There will no longer be online broadcasts.

Up to seven members of the public will be able to attend in person, based on a first come, first serve basis.

If there is an agenda item that is of interest to a resident, they may phone or email Town Hall, at 250-428-2214 (ext. 210) or info@creston.ca, to request a reserved seat.

Masks will be mandatory for members of the gallery in Council Chambers. Anyone who is feeling unwell or experiencing any cold or flu like symptoms, is asked to stay home and not attend the meetings

Every Friday preceding Tuesday meetings, the agenda packages will be published online at www.creston.ca/2273/Agendas-Minutes.

“Council extends our gratitude to the citizens of the (Creston residents), who have taken the time to virtually join meetings over the last year,” said Toyota.

“We look forward to returning to in-person attendance, and sincerely appreciate your understanding and co-operation.”

READ MORE: Creston town council seeks public input on multi-modal transportation plan

Creston Valley