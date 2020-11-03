Creston’s Tivoli Theatre re-opening on Friday

The re-opening feature film is Toy Story, the 1995 computer-animated film starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen.

The Tivoli Theatre will re-open to the public on Nov. 6, more than seven months after temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The re-opening feature film is Toy Story, the 1995 computer-animated film starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. The film is an evening showing scheduled for 7 p.m., from Nov. 6 to 12. The viewing will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Doors open half an hour before showtime, with special seat pricing listed at $5.

The theatre is operating at a maximum capacity of 50 people. COVID health and safety measures are also in place, which includes contact tracing, mask-wearing in the lobby and social distancing.

