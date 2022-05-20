Creston’s Timbits say thank you

The Creston Timbits pose with their coaches and owner of Tim Horton’s Nancy Lascak. Missing: Head Coach Ivan González. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) Owner of Tim Horton’s Nancy Lascak kicks the new soccer balls down to the Timbits team. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Behind the scenes, the local Tim Horton’s has been doing more than pouring cups of coffee.

The store has sponsored the Timbits soccer team for many years. For this season, 40 children were each supplied with their own soccer ball and full uniforms including jerseys, shorts, and socks.

“It’s huge to have this support,” said Tara Sandoval, board member for the Creston Valley Youth Soccer Association.

“Typically, we would never purchase jerseys for a team that doesn’t go to tournaments. It’s a huge expense. It makes them feel like they’re one of the big kids. They just love it and feel like they’re in FIFA.”

She added that playing a sport like soccer is beneficial for kids to learn new skills and abilities such as hand-eye co-ordination.

It also gives the kids the chance to socialize with others in their age group, and of course, burn off lots of energy.

“We love to support the community and development of kids,” said Tim Horton’s owner Nancy Lascak, who has been sponsoring the team since 2010.

At the end of the season, the Timbits will also receive a special medal from Tim Horton’s.

READ MORE: Creston Valley Blossom Festival returns for 81st annual celebration

Creston ValleyLocal Sports