Creston’s Teddy Bear Daycare to receive energy-efficient upgrades

Creston’s Teddy Bear Daycare is improving energy efficiency and consumption with support from Columbia Basin Trust. (Columbia Basin Trust photo)

Thanks to $2.4 million in funds, child care providers across the region are getting a boost from Columbia Basin Trust.

The funds will go towards creating 143 new child care spaces, improving the energy efficiency of 347 existing spaces, enhancing the wages of 234 early childhood educators (ECEs), and providing a training wage to 50 ECEs and ECE assistants to complete or upgrade their qualifications.

“Everyday, child care providers and early childhood educators help families care for their children and create early learning environments that are essential for healthy development,” said Nicole MacLellan, delivery of benefits manager with Columbia Basin Trust.

“Having access to quality and affordable care enables parents to work, supports businesses to retain employees, and helps our communities thrive, all of which we heard are important to Columbia Basin residents.”

In Creston, funding will allow the Kootenai Community Centre Society to improve energy efficiency and lower consumption of the 25-space Teddy Bear Daycare. Upgrades will include renewing the attic insulation, replacing windows, installing LED lighting, adding a high efficiency heat pump, and installing occupancy sensors.

“The increased efficiency also means lower costs for the organization, which relies solely on parent fees and small grants to operate. We are so grateful for these much-needed improvements,” said Rebecca Gidney, executive director.

“These upgrades will also promote an updated, more comfortable, improved environment for the children in our care.”

Child care centres in Cranbrook, Fruitvale, and Revelstoke will also benefit from the funds provided by Columbia Basin Trust.

In Cranbrook, Summit Community Services is also improving the energy efficiency of the 32-space Little Summit Daycare by installing a new front door and windows, an energy recovery ventilator, LED lighting, occupancy sensors, and solar panels.

In Fruitvale, 37 child care spaces will open with the newly built Beaver Valley Child Care Centre in the heart of the expected to open in the summer 2023.

For the staff at Revelstoke Child Care Society, 13 ECEs will receive a wage enhancement through the Columbia Basin Trust’s wage subsidy program, and eight educators will utilize the training wage program to upgrade their skills.

To learn more, visit ourtrust.org/childcare.

Creston Valley