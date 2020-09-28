Sunset Seed Company’s owner Tom Heal stands outside of the location’s building. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)

Creston’s Sunset Seed Company closes for good

“It’s time for me to retire, simply put,” said Tom Heal, who became the manager of the family business in 2005

Sunset Seed Company will close for good at the end of September, and the Creston Lions Club hosted a closeout cookout at the building’s location on Sept. 26 to honour the business and its owner Tom Heal.

“It’s time for me to retire, simply put,” said Heal, who became the manager of the family business in 2005, a position that was previously held by his twin-brother Ted.

“I’ll miss the people. I developed relationships with residents in the Creston Valley and beyond, and I enjoyed it,” he said. “I’d keep doing this if I was up to it. But I’m getting tired.”

Heal, who is turning 65 in a few months, moved to Creston from Armstrong 25 years ago, where he had been managing their Sunset Seed Company location.

According to Heal, his grandfather Steve bought the company in 1941 from F.O Blake, who launched the farming, animal and garden supplies business in 1921.

Heal said that he plans to spend his days in retirement here in Creston.

“I like it here. There’s a lot of good people,” he said.

The money raised from the cookout will go to a charity of Heal’s choice, which he revealed to be Angel Flight East Kootenay.

