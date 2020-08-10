Creston’s second annual 7th Siding Film Festival is returning on Aug. 17. Photo courtesty of Mark Wolfe

Creston’s second annual 7th Siding Film Festival to return next week

Organizers opened their doors to international filmmakers, resulting in 1,000 entries from around the world

Creston’s second annual 7th Siding Film Festival is returning on Aug. 17, with Monday’s screening acting as the first of four single-evening festival showings that are scheduled to take place in August, September, October and November.

“We were planning to do an even bigger film festival this year, but with COVID-19, the plan had to change to do something smaller and safer,” said Mark Wolfe, one of the festival’s organizers and co-founder of the Kootenay Film Society. “Instead of a single, fall-event, we start with something in the summer and see how that goes.”

Last year saw a total of 200 locals participate in the festival, and organizers this year decided to open their doors to submissions from international filmmakers as well, resulting in 1,000 entries from around the world.

READ MORE: Inaugural 7th Siding Festival of Film running this weekend

“When we created this festival, the intention was to bring a rural focus to the films…There’s not too many festivals in the world that really celebrate rural and remote film,” said Wolfe. “That’s our working theme, so film-goers should come away with a strong sense of rurality.”

According to Wolfe, there were 102 submissions from India, 96 from the U.S., 94 from Iran, 60 in France, 50 in Italy and 20 in Germany. A total of 99 came from Canada.

“It reflects their keen desire to show films in North America. Any North American exposure is going to be attractive to certain international areas,” said Wolfe.

After sifting through the submissions, 55 films came out on top and will be screened throughout the four-day festival.

READ MORE: Film animation workshop to kick off Creston film festival

Categories include feature film, animated film, short music video, Canadian short film, international short film, documentaries and student films.

“The feature films will possibly include some virtual reality. The longer documentaries and feature films will be down the road in the fall,” said Wolfe.

Monday’s showing — which will be hosted at the new Titled Brick Art Gallery location at 101 Canyon St. — will feature about a dozen short films, created by local and international filmmakers. Films range in running time from 50 seconds to 10 minutes or more.

Capacity has been limited to 40 ticket holders. Tickets go for $10 for each show, where a season pass can be purchased for $25.

Tickets can be ordered here.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Art

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 30-50 new COVID-19 cases a day over weekend, no new deaths
Next story
Ottawa sets minimum unemployment rate at 13.1% for EI calculation

Just Posted

Creston’s second annual 7th Siding Film Festival to return next week

Organizers opened their doors to international filmmakers, resulting in 1,000 entries from around the world

Creston police report: Aug. 3 to 10

Local RCMP received 106 calls for assistance

Health care priorities debated following surprise funding announcement

Surprise provincial funding stirs debate on local health care priorities during regional meeting

Nelson’s American sister city faces COVID-19 culture war

In Sandpoint, Idaho, wearing a mask is about Black Lives Matter, gun rights, and COVID-19

Shortage of workers on Creston, Okanagan cherry and apple farms due to COVID-19

‘The tree fruit industry and the Ministry of Agriculture are asking local workers to consider helping with the harvest so that food waste is reduced’

B.C. records 30-50 new COVID-19 cases a day over weekend, no new deaths

Many of those testing positive were identified by contact tracing for being linked to other confirmed infections

Ottawa sets minimum unemployment rate at 13.1% for EI calculation

Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate was 10.9 per cent in July

$45K in donations received after couple’s sudden death in Tulameen

Sarah MacDermid, 31, and Casey Bussiere, 37, died August long weekend

Famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer brings movements of joy to Long Beach

Internet-famous dancer is exploring Vancouver Island, visiting the B.C. Legislature and more

Battle of Fairy Creek: blockade launched to save Vancouver Island old-growth

‘Forest Defenders’ occupy road to prevent logging company from reaching Port Renfrew-area watershed

COVID-19 could mean curtains for film and TV extras

Background performers worry they’re being replaced by mannequins on film and TV sets

Laid-off B.C. hotel workers begin hunger strike demanding job protection

Laid-off workers not sure what they’ll do when government support programs end

‘Huckleberry’ the bear killed after B.C. residents admit to leaving garbage out for videos

North Shore Black Bear Society said it was local residents who created a ‘death sentence’ for bear

Researchers find cannabis use in pregnancy linked to greater risk of autism

Researchers caution findings only show association — not cause and effect

Most Read