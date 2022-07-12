Creston’s RCMP Report: Officers intervene with intoxicated people

This past week, the RCMP responded to multiple reports involving intoxicated people. A total of 83 calls for service were received from July 5 to July 11.

July 5

• Assisted BC Ambulance service with a heavily intoxicated man who was taken to hospital.

July 6

• Received a report of a hit-and-run, and the investigation is ongoing.

• Received a report of an assault. A suspect was identified and charges are pending.

• Attended a shoplifting complaint. Officers have identified the woman and charges are pending.

July 7

• Attended a motor vehicle incident. A motorcycle struck an RV, and the rider sustained injuries that required transport by air.

• Received a report of harassment in Riondel and the investigation is ongoing.

July 8

• Received a report of people who were tubing on the river and overdue home. Officers located the group and they were on their way home.

• Officers located an intoxicated couple and ensured they got home safe.

July 9

• Officers located an impaired driver. The driver was issued a roadside prohibition and the vehicle was impounded.

July 10

• Assisted a local campground with removing unwanted campers.

• Officers attended a disturbance and transported an intoxicated woman to her daughter’s residence. The daughter called the police to report that her mother was too drunk and and had left the residence. Officers located the mother a short distance away and she was lodged in cells until sober.

July 11

• Officers attended an early morning disturbance and were able de-escalate the issues with the intoxicated parties. They were all sent to bed and advised to air their grievances when sober.

• Officers located a shoplifting suspect who was arrested and placed on conditions.

– Courtesy of Const. Brett Urano

Creston ValleyNewsRCMP Briefs