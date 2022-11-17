Creston’s new mayor and council officially inaugurated

At the inaugural meeting on Nov. 8, Creston welcomed a new mayor and council team.

Arnold DeBoon was sworn in as mayor, along with returning councillors Keith Baldwin, Norm Eisler, and Jim Elford, and newcomers Monique Ares, Denise Dumas, and Anthony Mondia.

Ron Toyota, on the cusp of his retirement, opened the meeting before saying his farewells.

“I can’t thank you enough,” said DeBoon. “You have served this town for 14 years – it’s a tough act to follow. People say that since 2008, they’ve really seen some progress and change for this town. And a lot of it is due to Ron Toyota. We’ll miss you.”

With that, DeBoon issued his first mayoral address to the community from a temporary desk set up at the new Creston Emergency Services Building (CESB).

He was glad to see the new councillors are diverse and representative of the Creston community.

“I think one thing we’ve done is lowered the average age of our councillors,” he said. “It’s not the same old people doing the same old thing. They bring fresh ideas with them and fresh perspectives. I think that’s going to carry us forward in big waves.”

In the next four years of service, DeBoon said there are many things he wants to achieve. His priorities include ensuring a safe community, maintaining an adequate level of health care, improving affordable housing, providing more daycare spaces for working mothers, keeping the streets in good condition, growing the parks and trails network, revitalizing downtown, and continuing to provide services such as clean water, sewage treatment, and garbage pick-up.

“There are two things that keep this community from growing,” he said. “Some of the priorities will be to find a way for us to facilitate daycare and affordable housing. I can say we have things to be proud of and celebrate that we need to continue. We have a great physician recruitment program, so it doesn’t take as long to find a doctor as it used to.”

Open communication and transparency will also be at the forefront of everything he does.

“As a mayor, I’m here to listen, and I want people to come and talk to me,” said DeBoon. “I want to be face-to-face. I am not a Facebook mayor.”

In the past, he has been bothered by comments on social media spreading misinformation.

“If you have such an inaccurate opinion that you’re actually causing us harm, I will challenge you to come talk to me,” he said. “My condition is, if you’re brave enough to come and talk to me and I can prove you’re wrong, withdraw your statements and apologize. False opinions do nothing but degrade our town rather than build it up.”

He spoke on some of the divisive issues over the last few years. During the pandemic, there was disagreement amongst the community about COVID-19 policies, the direction the town was taking, how money was spent, and the construction of the CESB.

“I can say in general, people supported our decisions and continued to do so,” said DeBoon. “But it was a divisive time. And I’m hoping that we’re through that now.”

DeBoon added that he now wears a small Canadian flag on his lapel as a symbol of unity.

“I will try to wear this every day because we want to take our flag back,” he said. “I would like to encourage everyone to do the same. We need to show the country we’re proud to be Canadians and not use it as a way of arguing about science.”

