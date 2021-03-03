Photo: pixabay.com

Photo: pixabay.com

Creston’s Lectric Avenue Electronics warns of online scammers after spike in hacks

In the past week, 10 to 12 customers have called in or stopped by the store requiring assistance after their gadgets were corrupted and bank accounts compromised

Tech specialists at Creston’s Lectric Avenue Electronics are warning residents to be cautious of deceiving web-browser and text message scams, after experiencing a recent spike in customers frequenting the store’s services after falling victim to such frauds.

In the past week, Lectric Avenue managers René Steenkamp and Ian Richardson said that 10 to 12 customers have called in or stopped by the store requiring assistance after their gadgets were corrupted and bank accounts compromised by hackers posing as Apple or Microsoft technicians.

“We’ve been seeing quite a few the last few days is the message that pops on your screen, saying your computer is infected or there’s a problem with your computer, phone this number,” said Richardson.

These pop-up messages that appear on someone’s computer, he noted, are all browser-based redirects and are not actual virus alerts stemming from the computer system.

“We’ve literally had four or five people between yesterday and today,” he said on March 2. “They phone these people and they give them remote access to their computer.”

When someone calls the number listed on a pop-up message, Steenkamp said that hackers posing as tech support will ask the victim to install a remote access software, such as AnyDesk or TeamViewer, to give them the ability to access someone’s computer from a remote location.

“They download this onto their computer and then (hackers) explain to them – very nicely – how to give access,” said Steenkamp. “People think this technician is logging in remotely to fix this problem. Once they’re in, they’re in.”

Richardson gave an example of one resident who watched as hackers posing as technicians sifted through her bank accounts after she gave them permission to access her computer remotely via AnyDesk.

“They were about to take money, and she got a little worried at that point. She phoned me, and I told her to shut it down right now and phone the banks,” he said.

Then there are the mobile phone scams, where hackers posing as Netflix, Puralator or FedEx representatives send text messages to people asking them to tap on a link to process a payment or confirm a delivery.

“They actually grab your passwords for your accounts and stuff. They take every single cent from those accounts. Every single thing, and it’s rampant,” said Richardson.

While these scams come in waves, he said the recent spike in cases is the worst he’s seen in a long time.

Steenkamp noted that many of the victims as of late are seniors who are over the age of 55.

“(Seniors) don’t doubt these people because they believe that these people know much better than they do. They trust these people they phone,” she said. “People need to understand that these (hackers) are involved in an arms race. They get better, they get cleverer.”

Steenkamp and Richardson’s advice? Reboot your computer, and don’t click on any links or phone any numbers.

“When in doubt, just phone us. It’s so much easier with a local phone call than just calling a scammer,” said Richardson. “If the error still pops up, phone us. Bring in your computer, let’s look and see what the issue is.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing woman’s remains recovered after Vancouver Island boat fire
Next story
Demonstrators block key access to Vancouver port over jail for pipeline protester

Just Posted

Photo: pixabay.com
Creston’s Lectric Avenue Electronics warns of online scammers after spike in hacks

In the past week, 10 to 12 customers have called in or stopped by the store requiring assistance after their gadgets were corrupted and bank accounts compromised

Robert Klein holds up one of his stone oil lamp creations. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston artist turns rocks into candles, vases and more

It was around 25 years ago when Robert Klein got the idea to create stone oil lamps from rocks, after a geologist presented him with two one-inch core samples

A member of the Avalanche Canada South Rockies field team gathers important snowpack data that is used to produce daily avalanche forecasts for the region. Photo by Jennifer Coulter.
Warming temperatures increase avalanche risk heading into the weekend

Warm temperatures impact conditions, human behaviour

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

423 cases remain active in the region

The incident happened in downtown Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

The unnamed teen survived a terrifying attack Feb. 21

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

A recently published study out of UBC has found a link between life satisfaction levels and overall health. (Pixabay)
Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study

UBC psychologists have found those more satisfied with their life have a 26% reduced risk of dying

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
Federal panel recommends 4-month gap between COVID vaccine doses due to limited supply

The recommendation applies to all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in Canada

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a family doctor office, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Christophe Ena
Trudeau ‘optimistic’ that timeline for rollout of COVID vaccines can be accelerated

Canada set to receive more than 6M COVID-19 vaccine dose than initially expected, by end of March

Beginning late Tuesday, anti-pipeline protesters blocked the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive in Vancouver. (Instagram/Braidedwarriors)
Demonstrators block key access to Vancouver port over jail for pipeline protester

They group is protesting a 90-day jail sentence handed to a fellow anti-pipeline protester

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Black bear cubs Athena and Jordan look on from their enclosure at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Association in Errington, B.C., on July 8, 2015. Conservation Officer Bryce Casavant won the hearts of animal lovers when he opted not to shoot the baby bears in July after their mother was destroyed for repeatedly raiding homes near Port Hardy, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bear cubs still fighting to return to work

‘This is way beyond two bear cubs at this time.’

Two Vancouver police officers were struck by a car when the driver learned he was being arrested for allegedly using a fraudulent credit card to pay for food. (Vancouver Police Department)
Driver being arrested for alleged food order fraud rams Vancouver police with car

Two officers are in stable condition, suffering soft tissue injuries following the incident

A discarded blue surgical mask is shown hanging in a bush in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
B.C. RMT suspended for not wearing a mask after confirmed by undercover clients

College of Massage Therapists has 5 open files, said suspension necessary to protect public

Most Read