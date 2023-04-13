From left to right: Herman Koehoorn of Creston Valley Ministerial Association, Rita Scott, Jessie Fraser of Kootenai Community Centre Society, Grand Knight Walter Morse and Marty Sonntag of Knights of Columbus, Lawrence Kanickaisamy of Creston Valley Ministerial Association, Wendy Garland, Maureen Cameron, and Linda Hargreaves from Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Creston’s Knights of Columbus give back to community

The group distributed $3,500 to local non-profits

Knights of Columbus, the Creston chapter of the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization, has been working towards giving back to the community.

One of the goals of the group is support local charitable non-profits, with the funds raised through membership dues and events such as monthly pancake breakfasts.

“Giving back to the community is very important,” said Grand Knight Walter Morse. “The Creston Valley community supports us in many other ways, and we’re all united in one way or another as one big family.”

Last week, Knights of Columbus presented a grand total of $3,500 divided among several Creston non-profits, including the Kootenai Community Centre Society, Therapeutic Riding Program, and Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors, Creston Valley Hospice Society, and the Creston Valley Ministerial Association for the Christmas hamper program.

“There are many brother knights that do a lot of activity in the community and also contribute to these organizations with their own volunteer hours,” said Morse.

Some funds were also distributed internally to the Holy Cross parish family.

To support the Knights of Columbus as they continue to raise funds for worthy causes, come out to the monthly pancake breakfasts.

On the third Sunday of every month, the breakfasts are hosted at Holy Cross Catholic Church starting at 10:30 a.m. Breakfast is open to the public for a fee.

