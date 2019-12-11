Creston’s Footlighters casting sci-fi play

Footlighters Theatre Soicety’s 25th season started with White Christmas (pictured), and will continue with the science fiction spoof Star Trak in April. (Dan Caverly photo)

Footlighters Theater Society is heading to outer space in its next production and will be casting roles that poke fun at some familiar characters in the locally written Star Trak, a spoof of the classic Star Trek series. Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church.

The play by Suzanne Chubb and Jason Smith involves the crew of the Starship Possibility taking a group of children and teenagers to a new home, but running across some less-than-welcoming aliens along the way.

“The show pays tribute to the original Star Trek series while having fun with the most memorable characters and scenes that we all remember,” said Smith, who will direct the show. “Written to appeal to a wide audience, including children, the story combines a Star Trek-inspired space adventure with a melodrama type of comedy.”

Smith is looking for performers for a variety of roles, including the wisecracking captain and happy-go-lucky first officer, as well as crew members that include a few humans, a feline and an android, and a few alien antagonists.

Following November’s White Christmas, Star Trak is the second production of Footlighters Theatre Society’s 25th season and will run April 2-4, 2020, following twice-weekly rehearsals that start in January.

“This one will be a lot of fun,” said Smith. “We’re looking forward to shaping some really unique characters, and developing a production that’s like nothing Footlighters has done before.”

For more information, contact Smith at nosaj28@hotmail.com or 250-428-9553.