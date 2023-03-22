Creston’s Focus on Youth returns for 37th annual student showcase

Students will perform in a variety of concerts from May 30 to June 2

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, Focus on Youth will once again be offering the opportunity for students to perform their talents on stage.

The 37th annual non-competitive showcase will run from May 30 to June 2. On average, 1,000 students of all ages have performed in the arts from private and public schools in the Creston Valley spanning Yahk to Riondel.

Performance week will consist of approximately 14 concerts, including instrumentals, vocals, dance, gymnastics, juggling and more. At each concert, typically two school classes take to the stage, along with several soloists. Community leaders – such as the mayor, council members, or school board trustees in previous years – will serve as master of ceremonies.

The concerts are open to the public at Kootenay River Auditorium, with admission by donation. All proceeds will go towards covering the costs of the events, adding up to approximately $5,000 each year.

A display of student artwork will also be available for public viewing, at a location yet to be determined.

At the height of COVID-19, a much smaller group of students participated in Focus on Youth outside at a farmer’s field.

“We recorded it and took pictures for the website, and then that’s basically it,” said Laura From, chair of Focus on Youth. “It just feels like it’s coming back to normal.”

This will be the first time many younger students and newly hired teachers will experience the unique festival.

“Fine arts is part of the curriculum, and this gives teachers a huge opportunity to tick off a lot of boxes by participating in Focus on Youth,” said Margaret Lavender, event co-ordinator. “Going on stage certainly helps many students develop self-esteem and confidence. Because it is, a professional theatre. And learning how to rehearse and put something together… you have to work really hard for the finished product.”

Focus on Youth is currently seeking helping hands to ensure the festival runs smoothly. Volunteers are needed for front of house, co-chair, and a variety of other positions. For those interested, please visit focusonyouth.ca and send a message through the contact form.

As the event draws near, the website will be updated with registration forms for the student performers and a schedule of the concerts.

Donations towards Focus on Youth are accepted at canadahelps.org/en/charities/creston-valley-music-teachers-association.

