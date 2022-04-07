Creston’s Fly in the Fibre celebrates sixth anniversary

Owner Mel Joy has brought together coffee and crafts in the lively shop off Main Street

Six years later, and what started as a crafting corner has evolved into a full-fledged coffee shop and artisan space.

Fly in the Fibre, located at 139 10 Avenue N, is a bright and cheery shop filled with many locally-made arts and crafts pieces and a specialty coffee counter.

Owner Mel Joy said she didn’t always envision the space as it is now, but opportunities came up organically over time.

Under the previous owners of the building, Joy rented a corner to sell yarn and other knitting supplies.

She was eventually able to buy the store herself, when the owners moved on from retail.

“It started with my little corner that I worked to pay off, and I just built it from there,” said Joy. “Suddenly, we had a whole store.”

With the addition of two baristas, Janii Oler and Michelle Hills, a counter for speciality drinks was added to Fly in the Fibre.

“Our menu is all about fun,” said Joy. “We have as many flavors as you could possibly think of. If you come in with an idea of what you like, we can build you an amazing coffee.”

Her personal favourite flavours are salted caramel or root beer mixed with white chocolate.

There is a wide variety of options from frozen drinks to lattes. The coffee beans are supplied by Oso Negro.

While waiting for a coffee, patrons can browse an array of locally crafted art pieces for sale. There are currently 16 different artisans with everything from paintings to candles to jewellery and more.

“I try very hard to support Creston artists and people that like to create,” said Joy. “They may not have the space or the money to afford their own store, but they can still get some recognition from people coming through here.”

Aside from local artists, Joy has also made an effort to support other business ventures.

In September, a kitchen was put in the back of the building for Simply Raw, which offers healthy food options made by Ali Hadikin.

On the weekends, pop-up shop Two Toads also shares the space to serve up breakfast and comfort foods.

And of course, there are always baked goodies from Luv at First Bite, made by Danika Peltzer, at the front counter.

For more on Fly in the Fibre, visit their Facebook page or flyinthefibre.ca. Stop by for a coffee seven days a week – Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

