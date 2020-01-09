Creston’s first baby of 2020 arrived Jan. 2

Baby Eden is the third child for parents Robyn and Tim Ryckman

Parents Robyn and Tim Ryckman welcomed Creston’s first baby of 2020 on Jan. 2. Eden Marguerite Ryckman was seven pound, 15 ounces when she was born at 10:02 p.m. at the Creston Valley Hospital, becoming a little sister to four-year-old Ember and two-year-old Micaiah.