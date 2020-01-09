Creston’s first baby of 2020 arrived Jan. 2

Parents Robyn and Tim Ryckman welcomed Creston’s first baby of 2020 on Jan. 2. Eden Marguerite Ryckman was seven pound, 15 ounces when she was born at 10:02 p.m. at the Creston Valley Hospital, becoming a little sister to four-year-old Ember and two-year-old Micaiah.
