Creston’s chapter of Ducks Unlimited cancels annual fundraiser due to COVID-19

The annual fundraiser has raised $666,837 since it began 36 years ago

Creston’s Ducks Unlimited Canada chapter is cancelling the 36th annual fundraiser dinner and auction held each October due to COVID-19.

“It is uncertain where we will be with COVID-19 by October. Understand that all of us will take some time to recover from the challenges we have been facing. The safety and well being of individuals and businesses are the most important factor during such times,” Shelley Ann Voight said in a statement.

Over the past 35 years, the Creston chapter has raised $666,837 for wetland habitat protection and awareness initiatives on the importance of waterfowl and other wildlife in the ecosystem.

Ducks Unlimited has conserved an estimated 12.5 million acres of waterfowl habitat in North America including the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area (CVWMA). Since the CVWMA’s establishment, more than 50 years ago, Ducks Unlimited has invested in close to $5.6 million in habitat restoration, dyke building and management.

The fundraising dinner and auction will be rescheduled for Oct. 2021

