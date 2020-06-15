North Okanagan Canada Day Society has released its plan for virtual celebrations on Canada Day 2020. (Stock photo)

Creston’s Canada Day celebrations and fireworks cancelled due to COVID-19

Mayor is hopeful celebrations with fireworks can happen again once restrictions are relaxed

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions placed on large gatherings, the Town of Creston is cancelling this year’s Canada Day celebrations and fireworks.

Mayor Ron Toyota said while it is disappointing not to have the Canada Day celebrations take place this year in the Creston Valley, he is not ruling out the possibility that the town will be able to put on the fireworks display at a later date.

“We look forward to the opportunity to be able to gather and celebrate our community when it is safe to do so,” he said.

The current provincial order regarding mass gatherings prohibits more than 50 people for an event.

“We know that the fireworks easily draws in people and vehicles well over that number to the Creston and District Community Complex (Rec Centre) parking lot alone, not to mention along the streets and alleyways surrounding the Rec Centre. Therefore, it will not be possible for the town to host the fireworks at this time,” stated Toyota.

Canada Day

