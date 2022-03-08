Creston’s Buy Local Campaign asks residents to put their money back into the community

Over 40 businesses have signed up for the campaign so far

“Eat, shop, and service” local. This is the message of the Creston Buy Local campaign— a year-long initiative shining the spotlight on local businesses.

Kootenay Employment Services (KES) has provided the boots on the ground to help employers sign up for the campaign, and to spread the word about what the community has to offer.

“We want raise awareness in the community of why it is so important to support local, independent businesses,” said Leandri Kleinhans, Economic Action Partnership (EAP) manager for Creston Valley and Kootenay Lake.

“Creating more local jobs and diversification of the economy are some of the most important reasons. Studies have shown that when you spend $100 dollars in an independent local store, roughly $86 will be funneled back into the local economy.”

While Kleinhans recognizes that it may not be practical to fully eliminate purchases from large online retailers and big box stores, she would like people to be more aware of the bounty of services and products to be found close to home.

The Creston Buy Local campaign, she adds, “is part of a move towards conscious consumerism”.

“When you support local eateries, retailers, and service providers, there is a level of trust you might not otherwise have— trust in the people offering the goods and services and trust in the environment in which these goods and services were created,” she said.

“And when you spend your dollars in a local business, you know that “every purchase matters.”

The Creston Buy Local campaign forms part of the EAP’s larger agenda of supporting local businesses and facilitating economic growth in the region. The campaign was launched on December 1, 2021 with funding from the Columbia Basin Trust.

Just before Christmas, Sarah Dumas, KES design and communications specialist, visited several participating businesses and handed out $50 gift cards to customers caught in the act of shopping local.

The shoppers were pleasantly surprised and the videos of the encounters, posted on the Creston Buy Local Instagram and Facebook pages, generated a lot of buzz for the businesses.

The campaign website, buylocalcreston.ca, has also become a useful marketing tool where businesses can have their profiles displayed and advertise promotions – all for free. Participating businesses are further supported in reaching potential customers through frequent radio ads for the campaign, and a strong social media presence on Facebook and Instagram. So far, over 40 businesses have signed up for the initiative.

Businesses can sign up to participate in the Creston Buy Local campaign by visiting buylocalcreston.ca or by contacting the KES Marketing Department at 250-428-5655.

