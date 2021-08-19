Creston’s 3rd annual film festival returns this summer

Selections from the 7th Siding International Festival of Film will be shown at the Creston Museum on Aug. 23

Submitted by Kootenay Film Society

On Aug. 23, local film lovers can look forward to viewing some of the 7th Siding International Festival of Film’s most innovative rural-themed entries at a location near and dear to many – the Creston Museum.

This past year’s focus on social distancing and outdoor activity through the pandemic sparked ideas for showcasing the festival.

“Why not show some of our rural films in one of the most historically rural spots in town – the museum,” said Kootenay Film Society (KFS) Director Alison Masters.

The museum courtyard will provide wind shelter and plenty of space for social distancing for a safe gathering.

This way, attendees waiting for the evening to begin can check out the remodelling of the Trapper Cabin exhibit, the school house, and the other outdoor exhibits accessible from the courtyard.

If visitors are at the museum during regular hours, the Grand Theatre Room also displays many of Creston’s homegrown family movies and historical films.

After screening over 1,950 films in a variety of genres from all over the world, KFS directors have narrowed down this year’s entries to 89 films for six evening of extraordinary filmmaking.

The first selection will be opening the festival on Aug. 23, and the second viewing will be held at Baillie-Grohman Estate Winery on the evening of Sept. 13.

In October, a selection of horror films will also shown at the Tivoli Theatre, with two to three other feature films to be shown at the venue through the winter months.

KFS President Richard Reeves notes that every year, international entries to the 7th Siding Festival of Film ramp up in number and quality.

As an acclaimed animator who has attended countless film festivals over the years, he observes Creston’s tiny film festival as drawing genuine consideration from filmmakers working in every film genre imaginable.

He thanked the filmmakers and local venue sponsors – Creston Valley Museum, Baillie-Grohman, and the Tivoli Theatre – for their support.

“We’re all so gratified at their willingness to help show these films to our local audiences,” said Reeves.

Tickets for the third annual 7th Siding International Festival of Film can be reserved by emailing admin@kootenayfilmsociety.com. Tickets are $10 each and will also be available in limited numbers at the Creston Museum before the screening. Gates open on Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. with the show starting at 8:30 p.m.

Future viewings for the upcoming film festival will be announced on Facebook and kootenayfilmsociety.com.

