Creston’s 3rd annual film festival rescheduled

The 7th Siding International Festival of Film will be shown at Tivoli Theatre on Sept. 27

Local film lovers can rejoice, as the 7th Siding International Festival of Film is back on for showings in Creston.

Previously cancelled due to rising COVID-19 numbers, the rescheduled event is set for Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Tivoli Theatre.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for $10 admission at the door. In accordance with the provincial health orders, vaccine passports will be checked before entering the venue.

On Oct. 25, a second screening will feature a selection of horror films also at the Tivoli Theatre, with two to three other feature films to be shown at the venue through the winter months.

Kootenay Film Society President Richard Reeves notes that every year, international entries to the 7th Siding Festival of Film ramp up in number and quality.

As an acclaimed animator who has attended countless film festivals over the years, he observes Creston’s tiny film festival as drawing genuine consideration from filmmakers working in every film genre imaginable.

Future viewings from the Kootenay Film Society be announced on Facebook and kootenayfilmsociety.com.

