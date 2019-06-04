Creston Wave find success at the first swim meets of the season

Kiffy Thompson earned the bronze medal in the div. 4 girls and set a swim meet record in the 50m butterfly (Photo credit Katelyn Wiens)

At their first swim meet of the season in Nelson, on May 24-25 the Creston Wave finished sixth overall in team points with 11 swimmers and brought home seven individual medals.

Eric Coleman swam the 25m freestyle and 25m backstroke placing in the top six in both events. This was Coleman’s first swim meet.

Aleena Ziefflie competed in division 1 girls and finished top three in five of her events. Ziefflie won and set a swim meet record in the 50m butterfly earning Ziefflie a silver medal in her division.

Eastin Severtson had a best time in five of his races and broke the minute mark in his 50m freestyle with a time of 57.32. Severtson won the 50m breaststroke and ultimately took home the silver medal for the division 1 boys.

Oliver Valdal took off almost 18 seconds in his 50m butterfly, swimming a time of 54.70. Valdal placed top two in five of his events to earn a silver medal in the division 2 boys.

Callum Ziefflie swam the best times in five races as well as set swim meet records in the 100m IM, 50m butterfly, and the 100m freestyle. Zieffle won the gold medal for his division.

Kiffy Thompson and Annalise Morris both competed in the division 4 girls. It was Thompson’s first time racing 200m IM, 100m backstroke, and 100m breaststroke. Morris placed in the top sixth in four of her races and earned a best time in every race she swam.

Maryn Wiens competed in the division 5 girls. Wiens consistently placed in the top eight in her division and was on her best times in all events. Wiens’ best race of the weekend was her 100m backstroke. Wiens placed sixth overall.

Jake Wiens swam in the 50m butterfly in 31.15 and the 100m butterfly at 1:14.89. Wiens 100m butterfly was a swim meet record. Wiens took home the gold medal for his division.

Wave coaches Katelyn Wiens and Emily Simpson competed in division 7 and 8 girls, respectively. Both Wiens and Simpson won their 100m breaststroke. Overall, Wiens won the gold medal, and Simpson the silver medal in their divisions.

Last weekend the Creston Wave travelled to Grand Forks with three swimmers and brought home one medal.

Anden Webb raced in his first meet as a division 1 boy. He had a tremendous 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke race, placing him in the top eight of his division.

Xander Webb took off 11 seconds in his 50m freestyle. Webb earned fifth place in the 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke.

Kiffy Thompson, the only Creston Wave swimmer to compete in both Nelson and Grand Forks, won the 50m butterfly with a time of 47.88 and placed second in the 100m backstroke with a time of 1:48.73. Thompson earned the bronze medal in her division.

The team’s next swim meet is June 8-9 in Trail.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Oliver Valdal won a silver medal in the division 2 boys. (Photo credit Katelyn Wiens)

Eastin Severtson won the 50m breaststroke and took home the silver medal for the division 1 boys. (Photo credit Katelyn Wiens)