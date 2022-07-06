Creston Valley Youth Soccer Association fundraises for new storage trailer

The $10,000 investment will benefit young soccer players for years to come

The Creston Valley Youth Soccer Association (CVYSA) is currently fundraising for a new equipment storage solution.

This season, 231 kids are playing soccer at three practice locations, which means there is a lot of gear to store inbetween games.

Until recently, the CVYSA had been using the green building on the soccer field next to the Creston and District Community Complex for storage. However, due to detoriation and water damage, the building is no longer safe or sanitary for use. The Regional District of Central Kootenay has plans to remove the aging building later this year.

The old storage shed next to the CDCC. (Submitted)

“The decision to purchase a 16-foot cargo trailer was made at the beginning of our season by our board,” said CVYSA board member Corey Wells. “Rather than a temporary shed, it gives us mobility options in the future.”

The purchase of the trailer, plus additional costs to install shelving and waterproof the roof, adds up to a $10,000 investment.

“The bill cuts significantly into our equipment budget,” said Wells.

Mimika Coleman, manager of Jimmy’s Pub and Creston Hotel, volunteered to kick off the fundraising initiative by collecting bottles from her business.

On June 25, the hardworking U12 Girls’ soccer team sorted and returned the bottles to the recycling depot for $689.

So far, over $3,000 has been raised thanks to the generosity of Tim Horton’s, Kokanee Ford, Pyramid Building Supplies, Comfort Welding, Natasha Schiffke/Royal Lepage, and Shopper’s Drug Mart.

“The CVYSA is completely run by volunteers, and we so very much appreciate the help we get from all our members, businesses, and the general public,” said Wells. “We run lean and it all goes towards getting our kids out and playing soccer.”

Currently, the trailer is parked at Pyramid Building Supplies to be used as storage for further bottle drives. Donations from businesses or the public can be arranged by texting 250-428-1614.

Cash donations can be e-transferred to crestonvalleysoccer@gmail.com with the password: soccer.

Cheques can be made out to Creston Valley Youth Soccer Association and mailed to:

PO Box 129

Creston, BC

V0B 1G5

For more information, visit crestonvalleysoccer.com. The CVYSA always welcomes new coaches and volunteers to help out.

