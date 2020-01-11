Creston Valley Wildsight hosting Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Sixth annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival running Feb. 1 at Prince Charles Theatre

Join the Creston Valley branch of Wildsight for the sixth annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival, an evening of outdoor adventure, at Prince Charles Theatre from 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 1.

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival visits over 150 locations on its North American tour, entertaining and inspiring film viewers to make the world a better place. The 15 films vary in length from 30 seconds to 25 minutes.

The films feature stunning cinematography, exotic adventure, and some frontline activism. There is something in nature for everyone. New for 2020 are two locally produced movies by Creston Valley filmmakers.

Information tables featuring local outdoor recreation opportunities will be set up in front of the theatre stage.

Door prizes include two $100 gift certificates from Mountain Equipment Co-op, six canoe rides from the Kootenay-Columbia Discovery Centre, and more.

Tickets are available at www.wildsight.ca.

