Creston Valley Transit offers curb-to-curb service

On-request service can be arranged by reserving a time-slot 24 hours in advance

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) announced on Sept. 14 that BC Transit is offering curb-to-curb service throughout the Creston Valley Transit System.

On-request service can be arranged by reserving a time-slot 24 hours in advance for the following pick-up times:

  • Mondays from 8:50 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and 3:10 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
  • Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and 3:10 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Passengers can book a pick-up and return trip by calling 250-428-7750 during office hours, or leave a message after hours.

The Creston Valley Transit System has three routes: town shuttle/Erickson, Wynndel and Creston-Cranbrook connector.

Cre Map Region by Aaron Hemens on Scribd

Regularly scheduled service for the town shuttle route is Wednesday only, while the Wynndel route operates on Tuesday and Friday. The bus to Cranbrook occurs on the morning of Tuesday and Thursday only.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Transit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope
Next story
COVID-19 case confirmed at Castlegar secondary school

Just Posted

COVID-19 case confirmed at Castlegar secondary school

Interior Health has contacted people if they might’ve been exposed to the virus

Creston Valley Transit offers curb-to-curb service

On-request service can be arranged by reserving a time-slot 24 hours in advance

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

Creston Valley Fall Fair goes virtual with photo campaign

Gift certificates valued at $25 for local businesses will be randomly distributed to participants at the end of the month

Missing person: police seeking Corey Westcott

Westcott was last seen Sept. 1

Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has lead to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Line was cut previously in August 2019

Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts

In B.C., warm conditions and the threat of wildfire smoke may remain in the picture for a few more weeks

U.S. wildfire smoke blankets B.C., wafts east to Alberta, affecting air quality

Smoke comes from hundreds of wildfires burning in Washington state, Oregon and California

Green party in B.C. set to announce new leader after three-way race

Three candidates are vying for the top job after nine days of online and phone voting

Google Doodle unveils illustration of Terry Fox on anniversary of first run

Doodle was created by Canadian artist Lynn Scurfield

QUIZ: Are you ready for the school year?

How much do you know about schools and education?

Frog tunnels installed near Tofino to keep amphibians safe while hopping under highway

Three new tunnels installed in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Most Read