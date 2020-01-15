Creston Valley Thunder Cats rookies pave the way for progress

Rookie Corbin Cockerill is Creston’s leading rookie scorer; 12 points in 12 games for Ty Grisedale

BY ERIC BLOW

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats’ record in the first 15 games of the 2019-2020 season was 9-3-0-3 — easy to see it’s better than the 5-8-0-2 start from the year before.

Although the wins have been fewer and farther between than what was seen at the beginning of the season, all it takes is a quick peek under the covers to see that this Thunder Cats team is much more than what its record says it is.

With 12 rookies on the roster, there are only five teams with more first-year players than Creston and three of them are below the Cats in the standings. Of the 14 other teams with the same amount or less first-year players, the Cats are ahead of five of them. What this means is that even though teams are allegedly supposed to perform better with more veterans and less rookies, Creston is working on proving that wrong.

As a whole, 38 of the 116 goals this team has scored – 32.7 per cent – have come from rookies. Taking that stat even farther, first-year players have scored the game-winning goal in eight of the Cats’ 15 wins this season.

The recruiting job done by head coach Nick Redding might be going unnoticed because of the team’s current record, but the underlying numbers shine a positive light toward where this team could be headed.

Corbin Cockerill is the team’s leading rookie scorer, with 10 goals and 23 points in 33 games. What’s more impressive than that are his four game-winning goals, which not only lead the team, but are good enough to be tied for sixth in the entire league.

Ty Grisdale started the season off with a bang, scoring in his first two games and putting up seven points in his first six. He cooled off towards the middle of the season but has quietly scored 12 points in his last 12 games, including a four-point night, a feat only one other person on the team has been able to do.

Impressive rookie numbers aren’t only reserved for skaters. In between the pipes, Riley O’Laney has been a steady force for the Cats, and is another case of the record (8-10-0) not entirely reflecting the impact a player is having. He’s one of only five rookie netminders who have played over 1,000 minutes this season, and has done so with the third-best goals-against-average. Furthermore, comparing first-year goalies with at least 15 games played, he’s given up the third-least goals despite facing the fifth-most shots.

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has such a high turnover with its players from year to year, because a player can age out after they hit 20, make the jump to Junior A or the WHL, or even just decide to head off to school. That makes finding a balance between new players that can compete in the league and veterans who know what it takes to win one of the most important and challenging aspects that every junior hockey team faces, and the Cats are no different.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing
Next story
Three turned away at B.C. pipeline checkpoint over miscommunication: RCMP

Just Posted

Latest winter storm prompts West Kootenay travel warning

20-30 cm of snow expected overnight and into Thursday

Creston Valley Arts Council awards Frank Goodsir for service

Frank Goodsir served arts community in many roles during 41 years in Creston

Creston Valley Thunder Cats rookies pave the way for progress

Rookie Corbin Cockerill is Creston’s leading rookie scorer; 12 points in 12 games for Ty Grisedale

Shypitka updates RDEK on proposed provincial time changes

A famous German physicist once said time is relative. And when it… Continue reading

Programs available in West Kootenay for substance use challenges

Sign up now for two six-week programs in January and March

VIDEO: Sadness, silence grip Canada’s universities in honour of Iran plane crash victims

Faculty, staff and students from more than a dozen Canadian post-secondary schools were victims

Three turned away at B.C. pipeline checkpoint over miscommunication: RCMP

Mounties were installing new access procedures after checkpoint was set up for Coastal GasLink site

Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein shown stealing alcohol and knife before killing Letisha Reimer

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

City of Kimberley finalizes sale of SunMine to Teck

Teck officially purchased the SunMine from the City of Kimberley on December 31, 2019.

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Most Read